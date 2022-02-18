Model With Down Syndrome Makes History With Victoria's Secret

Sofia Jirau is the first model for Victoria's Secret with Down syndrome.

She will appear on an ad promoting the company's Love Cloud collection.

The group of models is made up of more than a dozen women including famous faces like Hailey Bieber, and and Valentina Sampaio, who became the company's first openly transgender model.

Victoria's Secret hopes this will promote and welcome all women. Jirau said her goal is to encourage others to pursue their dreams.