Vice President Mike Pence To Receive Vaccine On Camera Friday

The hope is to build Americans' confidence in the vaccine.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to receive his coronavirus vaccine on camera tomorrow.

The vice president and his wife Karen Pence will be joined by Surgeon General Jerome Adams in getting the shot at the White House.

President-elect Joe Biden will reportedly get vaccinated next week.

And President Donald Trump hasn't laid out plans to do so just yet.