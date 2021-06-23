Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit Southern Border

Harris is leading the administration's response to the surge of migration.

Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office.

Her office announced she'll visit the El Paso area Friday and she'll be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

She met with Guatemalan and Mexican leaders earlier this month. But the vice president faced criticism from members of both parties for not touring the border herself.