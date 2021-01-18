Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Resigns Her Senate Seat

She will now focus on the transition into her new role as Vice President and the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is officially a former U.S. Senator. She resigned as she prepares to take on her new role.

With the Senate having a 50-50 split as a result of the Georgia runoffs, Vice President-elect Harris will cast tie-breaking votes.

In a message posted Monday on Medium, she said she'd prefer the Senate "find common ground" than compel her to be the decider.