Vice President Pence Wants To Meet With "Hero" Capitol Police Officer

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to award Goodman a Congressional gold medal.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Vice President Mike Pence is hoping to connect with the Capitol police officer who may have helped save his life during the riot.

Eugene Goodman was hailed a hero after footage of him holding off the mob from the Senate chamber went viral.

Pence was in the chamber at the time. He reached out to Goodman last week but they haven't connected just yet.

