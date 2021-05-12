Vice President Kamala Harris Shows Support For Asian Americans

Harris is the first person of Asian descent elected as vice president.

Vice President Kamala Harris met with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

She told them the Biden administration stands with them in combatting anti-Asian crimes.

“To every Asian American, every native Hawaiian, every Pacific Islander, our administration sees you, cares about you, and you will never be alone,” she said.

