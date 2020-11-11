Veterans Get Free Lifetime Access To National Parks

In honor of Veterans Day, everyone can access any national park or forest for free.

U.S. military veterans and Gold Star families now have free lifetime access to all national parks and lands.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will grant veterans and Gold Star families free year-round access to all national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior.

And in honor of Veterans Day, everyone can access any national park or forest for free.

"I’m super excited that the Parks Service is able to offer this," said Army veteran Chelsey Darrow. "It’s going to get a lot of veterans out seeing some of the amazing places we have."

To get the free pass, veterans must provide some form of identification showing they were enlisted in the Armed Forces or the U.S. National Guard and reserves.