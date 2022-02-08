Verizon To Only Offer 3-Year Payment Contracts

Starting Feb. 9, customers will only have two options: pay for their smartphone in full or over 36 months.

Verizon is switching to just two options for customers when it comes to buying a new smartphone.

The phone can be purchased outright, or the cost can be spread out using a payment plan over a 36-month period. There is no other option or shorter contract terms available anymore.

Previously, Verizon offered 24-month or 30-month payment options. Users still have the option to pay off the remaining balance of their device at any time.

According to Verizon's website, the 36-month plans apply to devices including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and mobile hotspot devices.

Verizon says if you had a 24-month or 30-month agreement before Feb. 3, your contract terms will stay the same.