Verizon Raising Minimum Wage To $20 An Hour For U.S. Employees

The company says the move is to attract and retain the best talent in the competitive market.

Verizon announced Monday in a statement that the company is raising the minimum wage for all U.S. employees.

The largest wireless company announced all employees will make at least $20 per hour for retail, inside sales and customer service positions. That includes both new hires and current employees.

"These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment," said Krista Bourne, chief operating officer for Verizon Consumer Group.

Verizon is also offering sign-on bonuses to retail specialists and assistant manager positions in some locations.

T-Mobile announced it was raising its minimum wage to $20 per hour in December.