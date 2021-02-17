Vatican's Ash Wednesday Mass Scaled Back Amid Coronavirus

Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent for Christians, is usually among the most popular Masses.

Today is Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.

Pope Francis marked the occasion at Saint Peter's Basilica this morning.

Because of COVID precautions, the event that usually draws thousands was scaled back to a Mass attended by just 120 people.

The Vatican said this year, instead of rubbing ashes on foreheads, priests should sprinkle them.

During Lent, Christians usually give something up and practice more good deeds. Lent ends on Easter, which is on April 4 this year.