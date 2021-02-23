Vaccine Deliveries Expected To Catch Up By Midweek

But appointments could be delayed.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Biden administration remains focused on vaccines, a key factor for keeping the number of cases and deaths low.

Health officials said vaccine deliveries will catch up soon, after delays caused by weather. But appointments could be delayed.

"We now anticipate that all backlogged doses will be delivered by midweek," said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients. "But delivering doses to administration sites is, as we know, only the first step. Sites around the country have a significant job ahead of them to quickly vaccinate the public. It will take some time for those sites to catch up."

despite the ramp-up of vaccinations since December, a model from the University of Washington projects more than 589,000 deaths by June 1.

Some experts say not enough Americans have received the vaccine for it to make a big difference.