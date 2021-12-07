Vaccination Availability Hit By Labor Shortages

Vaccine appointments are booked out weeks in advance.

We hear it every day — experts telling Americans to get vaccinated and get that booster shot as well, but that's not as easy as it once was.

According to the Walgreens website, vaccine appointments are booked out weeks in advance.

So when Englewood, Colorado, mother Brooke Clanton found appointments for her two children's second doses, she didn't hesitate to book them.

"Our goal is to keep them in school this year as much as possible, so it just makes that more doable," Clanton said.

But that excitement quickly turned to disappointment when she received an email hours before they were going to get their shots.

Walgreens had canceled her kids' appointments with no explanation.

"I went into the store, because they weren't answering their phone to ask, and they told me that they were stopping vaccinations as of noon that day and were shutting down. They weren't going to be administering them moving forward."

Clanton said she was told it was because of staffing shortages.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Walgreens says, "We have adjusted pharmacy hours in a limited number of stores to accommodate current staffing needs, while also working to ensure minimal disruption to our customers. Our team members work with patients to reschedule any impacted vaccination appointments at these stores as quickly as possible."

Desperate to get her kids fully vaccinated, Clanton got them their shots at a mobile vaccine clinic in Englewood — giving her kids an extra layer of protection, she said — and giving her peace of mind.