Uvalde, Texas Marks A Sober Memorial Day

Marked by the memories of 19 students and 2 teachers killed at Robb Elementary, this Memorial Day in Uvalde, Texas hits a different tone.

People from across the state — some with a connection to the victims, some with a connection to the town, some simply with Uvalde in their heart — gather to pay respect.

They bring song, flowers, prayer, and for those who need it, someone to lean on.

the Department of Justice now says it’s reviewing the law enforcement response. State investigators say police waited to breach the classroom door under a belief it was a barricaded subject.

Some people here call for change. And regardless — as a community comes together, and as a nation offers support, Uvalde has more tough times ahead.