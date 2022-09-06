Uvalde Students Head Back To Class As School Security Work Continues

A delayed start to the school year allowed the district to implement a new security plan, but the work isn't complete as classes begin.

School is underway across the nation, but in the small town of Uvalde, Texas, the tragedy that rocked Robb Elementary School forced parents to rethink the new school year.

Priscilla Rubio’s 10-year-old daughter was in class when a gunman walked in and killed 21 people.

"Just the thought of her going back to school just kind of made my stomach turn," said Rubio said. "She remembers the noises she heard. She remembers the crying.”

It's a trauma that is playing a role in her future education.

"I asked her how she felt and if she felt comfortable going back to school, and she just said, 'I don't know. I don't know, mom,'" Rubio said.

Seeking peace of mind and safety reassurance, Rubio switched her two kids from public to a private school that invested $1.5 million for the new school year on things like a new security system.

Sacred Heart Catholic School's enrollment doubled this fall in Uvalde compared to last year.

"It was the fact that this was the first school that I knew about that was making changes right away after the tragedy," Rubio said.

Laura Garza, a mother of five, raised concerns at a recent school board meeting. Her children attended Uvalde CISD last year, but they aren't going back this year. Garza enrolled her kids in a school nearly an hour away from home.

"I just don't feel like there's enough changes," Garza said. "I feel like it's seven days till school starts, and I don't think they're anywhere near ready. "

For some students, the decision to attend in person may come down to the wire.

Jazmin Cazares is a senior this year. She lost her little sister, Jackie, in the mass shooting. Cazares ruled out private school, and she’s not sure virtual learning is a good fit.

"I kind of really just want to go back because, of course, it is my senior year, and I want to have that experience because my sister is never going to be able to have that experience," Cazares said.

It's an experience that has left her parents on edge, as Uvalde gears up for the first day of school.

This year, Uvalde district assigned more than 30 Texas Department of Public Safety officers to various schools, added counselors and ordered 500 new security cameras to be installed. But some of their security plan, including completing a fencing project, isn’t finished with only about 200 of the security cameras installed so far.

The announcement flustered parents, with some okay with being patient for security and others fearing something will happen again.

Fear is only one of many emotions students are feeling.

"It's a little bit of everything," Cazares said. "The fear, being anxious to come back, even a little bit happy that just we're going back — it's a little bit of everything."

Rubio says her daughter, who started her catholic school classes in August is excelling ad even expressing her thoughts and feelings though art.

"To her, it means this is what heaven would look like for her, and this is the rays of sun, her friends shining down on her," Rubio said.

The school district is dedicating this school year to the 21 lives lost and those injured in this tragedy.