The Uvalde Shooting Prompted An Immediate Wave Of Misinformation

Mass shootings prompt false information and conspiracy theories, and they spread fast on social media.





One of the unfortunate realities of mass shootings is they create an ecosystem where false information and conspiracy theories flicker to life. Then they spread like wildfire across social media. The Uvalde shooting was no different.

Often, mass shooting events are used by mis-and-disinformation spreaders to vilify their ideological opponents. As information about the Uvalde shooter’s identity trickled out, several far-right wing trolls on 4chan began falsely accusing the shooter of being transgender, going as far as circulating photos of a transgender women who was uninvolved with the shooting, and falsely identifying them as a culprit. That falsehood gained extra traction after mainstream political figures like Arizona. Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted about it. In that same now-deleted post, he also falsely accused the shooter of being an undocumented immigrant.

Routinely, the false claims made by these figures are rehashed from previous tragedies. Hours after the Uvalde shooting, several far-right figures claimed the event was a false flag, like they did for the Buffalo shooting. Their followers picked those claims up and spread them further.

Experts told Newsy that the consequences of these mis-and-disinformation spreads about major tragedies have hit a point where it’s damaging individual communities and democracy.