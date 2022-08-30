Uvalde School Officials Brief Parents On Security Changes For New Year

Parents on Monday night received an update from the school district on security upgrades for the coming year.

Students in Uvalde, Texas, head back to school next week for the first time since the mass shooting in May at Robb Elementary.

Among the changes: more counselors on campus, fencing around schools and more security cameras.

Nearly three dozen troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety will also be stationed at the district's eight schools. But some parents are taking little comfort in that after police waited 77 minutes to engage the Robb Elementary gunman.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the shooting.

Lawyers for several parents threatened last week to file a $27 billion lawsuit over security failures that day.