Uvalde School District Officials To Decide Fate Of Police Chief

The Uvalde School Board is deciding whether or not to fire police chief Pete Arredondo for his handling of the Robb Elementary shooting.

Uvalde is still working through grief and processing tragedy.

The City Council is considering where to put a permanent memorial to the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary.

The city is swirling in the midst of legal actions. They were just served with an eye popping $27 billion class-action lawsuit along with the school district.

"This $27 billion claim is an invitation for them to come to the mediation table and mediate a resolution so that these parents can start a healing process," said Charles Bonner, the attorney.

But all eyes will be on Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde consolidated independent school district police chief; who stands likely to lose his job when the school board meets Wednesday night to consider his fate.

Arredondo, who's been on leave for most of the summer, has faced blistering criticism since the massacre — most notably for not ordering officers to immediately breach the classroom where an 18 year old gunman carried out the attack.

"I'm hoping that they're going to give us the news but it's hard to have faith in that after everything we've been through," said Nikki Cross, one of the victim's parents.

Parents like Nikki Cross and Evadulia Orta, whose sons were among the children murdered on May 24, want Arredondo out of the job.

NIKKI CROSS: We want Pete fired.

EVADULIA ORTA: We don't want him in the school district.

CROSS: Any school district.

ORTA: Any school district, because it's going to be hard. He's not a good person because he didn't save our kids and not go into those classrooms.

On Monday, Uvalde's School Board reviewed complaints calling for the removal of the school district's superintendent.

It didn't give parents what they wanted.

Though frustrated, those who showed up say they'll continue to be more involved.

"Absolutely. That's important. I mean, all these people are yes men. That's what everybody says," said Adam Manrtinez, a Uvalde parent.

And parents who lost so much — and still have surviving children going back to class — say the anxiety is overwhelming.

For those moms and dads, the first step in making things better is new leadership.