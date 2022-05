The Uvalde community gathered for vigils for loved ones after the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Newsy's Adi Guajardo went to Uvalde, Texas, where two vigils were held for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers Tuesday.

Pastors gathered to say a prayer for the families that have lost so many loved ones.

Guajardo spoke with one man who said the amount of sadness in the community is simply overwhelming.