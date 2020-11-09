Utah's Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over COVID Numbers

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert issued a statewide mask mandate and said gatherings would be limited to households only for the next two weeks.

Utah's governor declared a state of emergency due to rising COVID numbers.

He said these changes are not shutting down the economy, but are necessary to save lives.

Cases in the state are up more than 13 percent over the past week.