The audit flagged multiple concerns around mailing ballots.

The United States Postal Service's Office of the Inspector general has released its report to "process readiness" for election mail.

The report highlighted several concerns, including ballots mailed without barcode mail-tracking technology, ballot mailpiece designs that result in improper processing, election and political mail likely to be mailed too close to the election, and outdated voter addresses.

