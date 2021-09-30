U.S. Postal Service To Start Slowing Down Mail Delivery Friday

New service standards include cuts to post office hours and longer delivery times for certain types of mail.

The pace of your mail delivery could start slowing down Friday.

That's when the U.S. Postal Service starts implementing its new service standards.

The changes include cuts to post office hours and longer delivery times for certain types of mail.

For instance, it'll now take longer to receive mail from across the country.

But 60% of first-class mail, such as small and lightweight envelopes and parcels, should still only take two days to arrive as long as it's being sent within the same region.