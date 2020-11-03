USPS Ordered To Search Facilities For Any Remaining Mail-In Ballots

A federal judge ordered sweeps for ballots in key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Florida and Arizona.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep processing facilities in key battleground states for any mail-in ballots.

Inspectors were given a tight deadline to make sure no ballots were left behind and that any remaining ballots are immediately sent out for delivery.

The judge ordered sweeps in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Aside from Pennsylvania and Texas, each of those states requires ballots to be in when the polls close on Election Day.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.