Navy Hospital Ship Leaves New York City After A Month

The 1,000-bed ship treated 182 patients during its stay.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

After spending a month in New York City, the USNS Comfort is heading home.

The Navy hospital ship took off around noon Thursday to return to Virginia. It was escorted by New York fire and police department boats with a Blue Angels sendoff.

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told President Donald Trump the ship was no longer needed. The Comfort was brought in to help alleviate overcrowded hospitals amid the pandemic. The 1,000 bed-ship treated 182 patients during its stay. The last patient was discharged Sunday.

Back in Virginia, officials say it'll be restocked and prepped for another possible assignment.