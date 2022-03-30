USDA Predicts Higher Grocery Prices By The End Of 2022

Consumers could be spending up to 4% more for food by the end of the year.

The United States Department of Agriculture released its food price outlook for 2022, which predicts the cost of groceries will continue to rise. Consumers could be spending up to 4% more for food by the end of the year.

The USDA says grocery and supermarket food prices are already 8.6% higher now than they were a year ago.

Dairy prices are expected to increase between 4% and 5%, while the cost of poultry could go up by 7%.

The agency also predicts restaurant prices to increase by at least 5%.