Federal Guidance Recommends Children Under 2 Avoid All Added Sugar

New nutritional guidelines recommend feeding only breast milk for babies' first six months and avoiding added sugar until children turn 2.

There's now an extra reason for parents not to give their kids certain sweet treats: The U.S. government released dietary guidelines for infants and toddlers.

It recommended feeding only breast milk for at least six months and said no added sugar for children under 2 years old.

So that means no to candy, cake and ice cream.

The guidelines said to limit added sugar to less than 10% of calories per day after the age of 2.