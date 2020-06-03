USC Plans To Return To In-Person Classes For Fall Semester

The University of Southern California's fall semester will begin Aug. 17.

The University of Southern California is expected to resume in-person classes for the fall semester.

USC President Carol Folt says the decision was made after speaking with public health officials, students, staff and the community.

The semester will begin Aug. 17. There will be no fall break, and finals will be held before Thanksgiving to minimize the spread of the coronavirus and the flu. Most classes will also be offered online to provide flexibility to students.

Folt said the plan is contingent on the continued spread of COVID-19 and advice from public health officials and warned that it could change.

Students will have to agree to follow public health guidelines including social distancing and wearing a face mask when on campus and in classrooms. USC classrooms and public spaces will also be disinfected frequently, and testing and contact tracing will be expanded.

