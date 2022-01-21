USA's Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony Uniform Unveiled

All athletes will be provided with masks to help guard against COVID-19. Team USA's paralympians will receive the same gear.

Olympics fashion alert!

We now know the uniforms U.S. athletes are wearing for the Winter Games opening ceremonies in Beijing.

Sponsored by Ralph Lauren, the coat is navy blue with red near the neck and elbows, with "USA" written on the front chest, and right above it, the American flag.

The jackets also include a smart fabric layer that expands or contracts depending on the temperature change, and a handy front pouch and a cinch waist.

The jackets, pants, gloves and boots were partially created with recycled materials.