newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Urban Photographers Capture History Through A New Lens
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Urban Photographers Capture History Through A New Lens
September 5, 2021
September 5, 2021
Urban photographer Jerry Olejniczak recently published his first book.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
2:46
John Locher / AP
Ida Evacuees Face Unexpected Bills
0:36
Andrew Harnik / AP
Justice Department Will 'Protect' Abortion Seekers In Texas
3:47
CoxHealth
How Are Rural Hospitals Faring Amid The Delta Variant?
1:38
KMGH
KMGH: Supply Chain Issues Leave Some School Cafeterias In A Bind
Mark Lennihan / AP
Plea And A Trial Loom In Next Month For Giuliani Associates
1:03
Craig Ruttle / AP
President Biden Directs Federal Aid To NY, NJ After Flooding
0:30
John Locher / AP
Death Toll Passes 60 A Week After Ida Made Landfall
1:34
Brittany Campana
WFTS: Mom Pushes Vaccines After Delivering Her Baby Early
4:38
Scripps
How 9/11 Impacted Muslims In America
2:39
Scripps
Are COVID Booster Shots Working?
0:27
Adam Hunger / AP
NFL To Allow Players To Wear Social Justice Phrases On Helmets
0:59
Aaron M. Sprecher / AP
Texas Ranked 15th Most Dangerous State For Rape, Sexual Assault
0:21
Jae C. Hong / AP
Evacuations Lifted For Thousands As Wildfire Stalls
2:40
Mary Altaffer / AP
Literacy Rates Have Declined Amid The Pandemic
Polk County Sheriff's Office / AP
Florida Gunman Kills 4
2:49
Scripps
Train Enthusiasts Get The Ride Of A Lifetime
4:24
Scripps
The Debate Over Reparations For Black Americans
2:25
Scripps
Communities Get Creative To Save Water Amid Severe Drought Conditions
2:20
Scripps
Why Firebrands Are The Focus of New Wildfire Research
3:17
Scripps
U.S. Census Data Shows Indigenous Populations Are On The Rise
4:35
Scripps
How Librarians Help This City Fight Crime
2:54
Scripps
Addressing The Stigma Associated With Organ Donations
2:14
Scripps
Advice For Renters Facing Eviction
2:34
Scripps
Schools Turn To Ventilation Systems To Keep Students Safe From COVID
3:04
Scripps
How High-Density Housing Helps Combat Climate Change
3:47
Scripps
Tribe Members Work With Scientists To Prevent Future Wildfires
3:34
Scripps
Monthly Child Tax Payments Help Families Put Food On The Table
2:34
Newsy
Millions At Risk As Extended Unemployment Benefits Expire
0:22
Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP
U.S. Could Admit More Than 50,000 People From Afghanistan Airlift
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Arizona Man Who Wore Horns In Riot Pleads Guilty To Felony
Jae C. Hong / AP
Fire Officials Optimistic In Fight Against Lake Tahoe Fire
0:20
Eric Gay / AP
New Orleans Power To Be Restored Next Week
2:34
KMGH
KMGH: Training Program Helps Colorado Police Prioritize Safe Practices
1:03
Nam Y. Huh / AP
Federal Unemployment Benefits End Monday
1:41
KGTV
KGTV: Researchers Tackle Vaccine Hesitancy Through Community Outreach
1:23
WRTV
WRTV: Hoosiers Are Ready To Welcome Afghan Refugees
2:49
WTXL
WTXL: Inside A Florida Hospital's COVID Unit
2:09
Scripps
Will Florida Follow Texas In Restricting Abortion Access?
1:06
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
After Ida Soaks Northeast U.S., Cleanup And Mourning Continues
1:51
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Authorities Are Cracking Down On Fake Vaccine Cards
0:29
Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi / AP
Afghan Victims Of U.S. Drone Strike Call For Apology
1:42
WTVF
WTVF: Why Middle America Will Continue To See Wild Weather
1:46
KSHB
KSHB: Third Grader Writes Jokes On Masks To Spread Joy At School
0:25
Court TV / AP
Former Minneapolis Officers Request No Broadcast Trial In Floyd Death
1:17
KGTV
KGTV: Should Americans Skip Labor Day Travel?
0:45
Hoshang Hashimi / AP
Combined Wars To Cost $5.8 Trillion By End Of 2022
1:55
WPTV
WPTV: Librarian Makes It His Mission To Help Kids Feel Seen
1:46
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Pediatrician Petitions For Masks And Vaccinations
1:45
WFTS
WFTS: Expert Explains What COVID Mutations Could Mean For The Future
1:11
Craig Ruttle / AP
Death Toll Rises After Ida's Remnants Hit Northeast
Steve Helber / AP
Gen. Lee Statue Can Be Removed, Virginia Supreme Court Rules
0:26
Noah Berger / AP
Changing Winds Provide Hope In California Wildfire Battle
1:35
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Hospitals Brace For A Fall COVID Surge
2:07
WXYZ
WXYZ: How The SNAP Benefits Boost Will Impact Families Across The U.S.
2:06
Newsy
Caldor Fire Closes In On Tahoe
2:25
Tony Gutierrez / AP
Texas Abortion Law Goes Into Effect
2:38
Jose Luis Magana / AP
What History Shows About American Support of Refugees
3:48
Marvel Studios / AP
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" Confronts Its Racist Past
2:53
AP
Charges Filed In Elijah McClain's Death
1:22
KNXV
KNXV: Music Program Helps Kids Stay Out Of Juvenile Detention
Steve Ruark / AP
U.S. Faith Groups Unite To Help Afghan Refugees Resettle
3:59
WFTS
WFTS: Podcast Supports People Recovering From Addiction
1:53
WFTS
WFTS: What To Expect As College Students Go Back To Campus
David Zalubowski / AP
Officers, Paramedics Charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 Death
0:42
Noah Berger / AP
Crews Battle Tough Conditions As California Wildfire Nears Lake Tahoe
1:49
WTVF
WTVF: Nashville Music Teacher Takes Her Piano Lessons Outside
Steve Helber / AP
Power Makes Slow Return To Eastern New Orleans
1:46
WFTS
WFTS: Experts Offer Tips To Floridians Facing Eviction
2:13
WFTS
WFTS: Pediatric COVID Cases Keep Climbing In Florida
Carlos Osorio / AP
Black Women Seeing Guns As Protection From Rising Crime
1:45
Scripps
Hurricane Ida Leaves Some Residents With Nowhere To Turn
0:30
Steve Helber / AP
Ida Leaves Gulf Town Of Houma In Tatters
3:20
Scripps
Louisiana Residents Start Cleaning Up After Hurricane Ida
Eric Gay / AP
Texas 6-Week Abortion Ban Takes Effect
2:10
WFTS
Florida Withholds Funding Over School Mask Rules
2:06
Jae C. Hong / AP
Winds Drive Caldor Fire Closer To Lake Tahoe
1:54
Gerald Herbert / AP
Officials Say New Orleans' Levees Weathered Hurricane Ida
2:14
Scripps
What's Next For Afghanistan?
0:21
"Jeopardy!" Executive Producer Mike Richards.
Mike Richards Out As Producer Of 'Jeopardy!' And 'Wheel Of Fortune'
1:50
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Praises Airlift, Defends Departure From 'Forever War'
1:51
KSTU
KSTU: Utah Neighbors Remember Service Members Killed In Kabul
Jabin Botsford / AP
Texas GOP Voting Bill Nears Final Approval By Governor
Nam Y. Huh / AP
U.S. Consumer Confidence Index Drops To Lowest Level Since February
Charles Krupa / AP
U.S. Home Prices Soar At Record Annual Pace
Bob Brown / Richmond Times-Dispatch / AP
Black Men Executed In 1951 Rape Granted Posthumous Pardons
2:01
KNXV
KNXV: Why Some Nursing Students Feel Encouraged By The Pandemic
0:33
Seth Wenig / AP
Cuomo Legal Battles Could Cost Taxpayers At Least $9.5M
2:10
KGTV
KGTV: How California's Digital Divide Impacts Students
4:57
Newsy
Chicago's Sex Ed Curriculum Seen As Tool Against Domestic Violence
1:43
KTNV
KTNV: Nevada Teacher Uses TikTok To Inspire Students
2:10
KMGH
KMGH: Horses Help Heal Colorado Veterans Battling PTSD
0:36
David J. Phillip / AP
Thousands Face Weeks Without Power in Ida's Aftermath
2:26
KNXV
KNXV: This Nonprofit Sends Teddy Bears To Comfort Disaster Survivors
1:15
Scripps
Hurricane Ida Leaves Louisiana Residents In The Dark
3:55
Joe Cavaretta / AP
Survey Indicates Black Patients Aren't Offered Antibody COVID Therapy
2:24
Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla / U.S. Marine Corps
America's Longest War Comes To An End