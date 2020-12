UPS says it's trying to improve its performance.

UPS has notified its drivers not to pick up packages from certain retailers like the Gap, L.L. Bean and Nike.

UPS says it's trying to improve its performance. Pickups will resume once the company gets caught up.

The number of people who shopped online only on Black Friday and Cyber Monday rose by 44% this year, that's according to the National Retail Federation.