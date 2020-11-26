UPS Making Dry Ice To Help Ship COVID-19 Vaccine

UPS announced that it's now making dry ice to aid in the shipping of a COVID-19 vaccine.

UPS is trying to get ahead of the game when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The shipping company announced Wednesday that it's is now making dry ice and can produce as much as 1,200 pounds of it every hour in the U.S. and Canada.

On top of that, UPS says a new partnership will allow it to distribute freezers capable of reaching minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit to health care customers.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine — which could start being distributed next month — has to be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit in order to be effective.