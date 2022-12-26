University Of Idaho Professor Sues TikTok Psychic Over Murder Claims

A professor at the University of Idaho is suing a TikTok user for making bogus statements about her in connection with the four students killed in an off-campus house.

Rebecca Scofield — the chair of the history department — is suing the Texas woman after she accused Scofield of being involved in the murders.

The lawsuit was filed against Ashley Guillard, a self-proclaimed psychic, who told her 100,000 TikTok followers baseless claims that Scofield was somehow involved in the deaths and even shared her picture.

The teacher says she had never met the four victims and was out of town when the attack took place.

It's been more than a month since the killings and investigators have yet to name a suspect.

The case has garnered a lot of attention online, causing a lot of rumors to be spread.