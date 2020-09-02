Judge Rules University of California Stop Considering Test Scores

A judge has ruled the University of California must stop considering test scores like the ACT and SAT when admitting students.

A judge has ruled the University of California can no longer consider SAT or ACT scores when deciding which students to admit. The judge said it will help less-privileged students and those with disabilities who are unable to easily access or afford the tests. This comes just a few months after a unanimous vote among the Board of Regents also did away with standardized testing requirements until 2024. But the ruling goes a step further and also prohibits the university from considering test scores even if students choose to submit them with their application.