University Of Alabama Coronavirus Outbreak

566 students on the university's three campus tested positive for the coronavirus during the first week of classes.

The University of Alabama began its first week of classes last week, and things are off to a pretty shaky start.

In just six days, more than 500 students tested positive for the coronavirus on Alabama's three campuses – with the university's president calling it an "unacceptable rise."

He also said university police and local authorities will be monitoring off-campus residences, and Greek houses to make sure students are following guidelines to wear masks and social distance. Those that don't could face suspension.

Shortly after the numbers were released, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said all bars in the city will be closed for two weeks. Restaurants may remain open, but they can't offer bar service.