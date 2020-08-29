WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

United Arab Emirates Lifts Ban On Israel

By Bailey Vogt
August 29, 2020
The ruler of the UAE decreed the boycott on Israel would end Saturday — allowing businesses to operate and goods to be exchanged with the country.
The United Arab Emirates lifted a country-wide business ban on Israel as part of a U.S. effort to quell tensions in the Middle East.

The ruler of the UAE decreed the boycott would end Saturday — allowing Israeli businesses to operate in the UAE and goods to be exchanged with Israel.

This decree ends a 1972 law put in place shortly after the UAE's establishment. It mirrored a widely held belief amongst Middle East countries that Israel would only be recognized once Palestinians had a state of their own.

The change comes after a visit from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — who hoped to broker further deals between the countries. It also delivers President Donald Trump a foreign policy win ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

