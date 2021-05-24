United Airlines Vaccine Giveaway: Year Of Free Travel

This is just one of the latest vaccine incentives. Some states are holding drawings for massive cash prizes.

United Airlines is offering a chance at a big reward to certain travelers who get vaccinated.

The airline is giving away a year of free travel to five members of its loyalty program who roll up their sleeves. Any class of service, anywhere they fly.

CDC data shows nearly half the U.S. population has received at least one shot.