United Airline To Offer COVID-19 Testing Before Some Flights To Hawaii

United Airlines will become the first U.S. airline to offer coronavirus testing to passengers.

Starting October 15th, customers flying from San Francisco to Hawaii will be offered testing.

United will use a rapid, 15-minute test at the airport just before security screening.

This could be a huge win for passengers because Hawaii has a 14-day quarantine rule for travelers.

But Hawaii's governor has agreed to drop that requirement if a traveler has a negative test result.