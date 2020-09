Almost half the jobs furloughed are expected to be flight attendants.

United Airlines is planning to furlough more than 16,000 workers as early as October after federal aid runs out.

That's some 20% of its frontline employees.

Almost half of the furloughs are expected to be flight attendants, according to the union representing them.

Last month, American Airlines also announced it'd cut 19,000 jobs.

Contains footage from CNN.