United Airlines Pauses Vaccine Mandate For Workers Seeking Exemption

October 13, 2021
A federal judge ordered the company to temporarily suspend its plan to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave if they requested an exemption.
United Airlines' COVID vaccine mandate is on hold for employees who asked for religious or medical exemptions.
Fewer than 3% of employees requested those exemptions. They were supposed to be put on either medical or paid leave.
Six employees filed a federal lawsuit against United and will continue getting paid while their case is argued in court.