United Airlines Eliminates Ticket-Change Fees

The Department of Transportation says U.S. airlines garnered nearly $3 billion in ticket-change and cancellation fees last year.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

United Airlines is changing its ticket-change fees.

Starting in January travelers will be able to fly same-day standby or switch flights for free.

The airline's new policy will affect domestic ticket holders in economy and premium cabins allowing them to swap flights without penalty. United is also extending its waiver for tickets issued through the end of 2020.

Airlines are struggling to boost ticket sales as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the travel industry. Last week United announced it plans to furlough nearly 3,000 pilots after government aid expires at the end of September. The Department of Transportation says U.S. airlines garnered nearly $3 billion in ticket-change and cancellation fees last year.