The number of people seeking jobless aid spiked last week to 965,000, the highest since late August.

Those figures from the labor department were typically around 225,000 pre-pandemic but have been stuck above 700,000 since September.

The increase in layoffs coincides with a recent surge in COVID deaths, with more than 3,900 reported Wednesday.