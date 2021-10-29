Less Than Half Of Those Summoned For Jury Duty In Arbery Trial Show Up

The court has now summoned 1,000 people as potential jurors in the trial, and only about half have shown up.

The process of finding a jury for the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killing has taken close to two weeks. And court officials say they're seeing low turnout among the people summoned for jury duty.

Six hundred people were supposed to show up for the first day, but only 283 actually came.

The court summoned another 400 people this week.

About half of them were no-shows.

Three men faces charges in Ahmaud Arbery's death.