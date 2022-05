One doctor says the pandemic is leading to another crisis for hospitals and patients as COVID funding runs out and more is stalled in Congress.

Newsy's Rob Nelson spoke with Dr. Jeff Balser, President and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, about how the pandemic is leading to another crisis for hospitals and patients as COVID funding runs out and more funding is stalled in Congress. We break down what that means for uninsured patients and for the fight against the pandemic.