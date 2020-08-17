UNC-Chapel Hill Moves Undergraduates To Remote Learning

UNC officials say, "We believe the current data presents an untenable situation."

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is shifting to all-remote learning for undergraduates starting Wednesday.

The university had resumed in-person classes last week.

In that time, the university said its coronavirus positivity rate increased from 2.8% to 13.6%.

UNC currently has 177 students in isolation and 349 in quarantine. That's despite residence halls operating at less than 60% capacity. In an email to students, the school's chancellor and provost said, quote, "We believe the current data presents an untenable situation."

Officials at North Carolina's flagship university say given the fully remote undergraduate learning, it expects some students will return home.

To further "de-densify" campus, it's offering cancellations for the fall at no penalty.