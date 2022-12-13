Still Unanswered Questions In The Stabbings Of Four Idaho Students

No motive, no apparent suspects, no arrests, no weapon — those are just a few of the still unanswered questions in the grisly murders of four college students in Idaho.

The frustrating lack of information haunting the grief-stricken community of Moscow and the University of Idaho campus.

"There's someone out there that took the lives of four of our vandals. And we don't know who they are. We don't know where they are. They could be in any community by this time is as far as we know," said Blaine Eckles, the dean of students at University of Idaho.

Four weeks into the investigation here’s what we do know: Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found dead in an off-campus rental house on November 13. Three of the victims called that place home.

According to the coroner all four of them were stabbed to death, likely in their sleep between the hours of 3 and 4 a.m. Police say some had defensive wounds. Each was stabbed multiple times.

Authorities are still looking for a white Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the home on the day of the murders.

And police analysts are combing through thousands of tips and hours of video sent in by residents and students alike.

It's a time-consuming process, but the slow pace of the investigation is prompting criticism from some loved ones of the victims.

"I don't want to tell you what I feel about the Moscow Police Department right now, because I feel like they could have done a better job. I pray and I hope that they figure it out because it's ludicrous that they have absolutely nothing — nothing," said Angela Navejas, a friend of the victims.

This heinous crime and the mystery around it has gripped the nation, sparking immense speculation surrounding the details of the killings. But a warning from police to any online detectives as they work around the clock to solve this case: Keep any Facebook and Reddit theories away from the official tip line.

"Tracking down rumors and quelling rumors about specific individuals or specific events that may or may not have happened is a huge distraction for investigators, and oftentimes is the result of social media propagation," said Captain Roger Lanier, with the Moscow Police Department.

As residents and students anxiously wait for more information, the heartbroken community of Moscow is sticking together — showing resiliency in the face of tragedy and honoring the four lives ripped away too soon.