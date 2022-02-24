Ukrainians Living In The U.S. Share Their Feelings On Russian Invasion

Ukrainians living in the U.S. reflect after Russia launched attacks on Ukraine, in what Ukraine is describing as a "full-scale invasion."

"I feel peace every time I enter here," Father Nazari Polataiko said.

He didn't become a priest to talk about war.

"We don't talk about politics period in our congregation," Polataiko said. "Why is that? It's very simple. Politics is divisive."

But now with his own family, friends and his Russian Orthodox congregation in the throes of a new war, it's hard to ignore.

Now he finds himself with the thankless job of trying to comfort the broken, the scared, as he prepares for a vigil for his Los Angeles community.

"I will try to project some... basically peace," Polataiko said. "We have to find peace in order to make peace radiate in the world."