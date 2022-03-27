Ukrainian Parliament Member: 'We Need Much More Powerful Weapons'

Discussing the crisis on the ground, a member of parliament in Ukraine discusses the crisis on the ground and allegations of war crimes.

First, he had to get his wife and child out of Kyiv, Ukraine. Now, a member of Ukraine's parliament is helping to get supplies back into the city.

Discussing the crisis on the ground, Maryan Zablotskyy tells Newsy Ukraine needs to step up its arsenal.

"We need much more powerful weapons because Russia is using much more powerful weapons and we want to mention those," Zablotskyy said.

He also talks through allegations of war crimes.