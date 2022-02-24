Ukraine's President Orders Full Military Mobilization

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree Thursday evening saying the mobilization would last 90 days.

Ukraine’s president is ordering a full military mobilization to challenge the Russian invasion.

He ordered the military’s General Staff to determine the number of those liable for service and reservists as well as the order of the call-up.

Zelensky gave his Cabinet the job of allocating funds to pay for the mobilization.





