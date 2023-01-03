World

Ukraine’s Drone Pilot Schools Scramble To Train Combat Flyers

Ukraine can’t train drone pilots fast enough to keep up with the frontline demand for their skills. Scripps News’ Jason Bellini reports.

Scripps News
Article by Jason Bellini
January 3, 2023

In a conflict increasingly defined by drone warfare, Ukraine’s military realized how urgently it needs thousands more drone pilots. 

And so it began creating, from scratch, around the country, academies that offer week-long basic training courses.

Instructors, some of them civilians who were simply enjoying a hobby before Russia invaded, have suddenly become a new asset to Ukraine's military. 

By the end of last year, nationwide, Ukraine's scratch drone schools had trained nearly 10,000 men and women. 

