UK To Undergo More Lockdown Restrictions To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

Travelers entering the UK will have to be quarantined for 14 days under new orders.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The UK is extending travel and lockdown restrictions in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19. It's also launching a new alert system for England based on the levels of danger posed by the coronavirus.

Ahead of a nationally televised speech Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to tell the nation to prepare for an additional three weeks of quarantine restrictions among other measures.

This comes as Johnson shared a new initiative called: "Stay Safe, Control The Virus and Save Lives."

In addition to an extended lockdown, Johnson was expected to announce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travelers who enter the UK.

The UK has the most coronavirus deaths across Europe, with nearly 31,700 deaths. While Johnson will announce more restrictions, he will also talk about plans to reopen communities in the UK in the near future. Part of that will likely depend on the new threat level alert system that will tell residents in England which parts of the country have higher infection rates and are at higher risk.

Contains footage from CNN.