Uber Will Require Drivers And Riders To Wear Face Masks

Uber is reportedly going to start requiring all of its drivers and its riders to wear face masks.

The policy, which the company first confirmed to CNN Business, is expected to be rolled out "in the coming weeks" in select markets — including the U.S.

Uber has continued to operate in many regions during the coronavirus pandemic — though it's seen a steep decline in bookings in hard-hit cities.

In a statement to multiple outlets, the company said, "As countries reopen, Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with caution. Today, we continue to ask riders to stay home if they can, while shipping safety supplies to drivers who are providing essential trips."

Those supplies have included cleaning products for drivers to use on their vehicles. Uber's also shipping tens of millions of face masks to its drivers and delivery workers.

In order to make sure drivers are complying with the new rule, CNN Business reports Uber is working on new technology that'll allow it to detect if a person is not wearing a face covering.

